Emily in Paris to end after sixth season, says Netflix

Filming for the sixth season has started in Greece

The Netflix show Emily in Paris is to end after its sixth season.

The streaming giant announced on Thursday that the next season of the romance comedy-drama starring Lily Collins will be its last.

"Thank you for letting us be a part of your lives, inspiring your dreams of travel and your love of Paris," creator Darren Star said.

The popular series follows Chicago marketing executive Emily Cooper, played by Collins, as she navigates work, romance, friendship and fashion in Paris.

Speaking in a video, British-American star Collins said: "After six unforgettable years of playing Emily Cooper, I'm here to share that this upcoming sixth season will be our final.

"Season six will bring you everything you love about the show and serve as the final chapter in Emily's adventure of a lifetime."

Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Lucien Laviscount, Samuel Arnold and Bruno Gouery will join Collins for the final season.

Netflix confirmed to the BBC that filming has started in Greece, with scenes also to be shot in Paris and Monaco.

It has not given an official launch date for the upcoming series.

The new episodes will pick up from the season five cliffhanger, in which Emily's on-again, off-again romantic interest Gabriel - played by Bravo - sends her a postcard inviting her on a Greek getaway.

Writer and executive producer Star said making the show "with this extraordinary cast and crew has been the trip of a lifetime".

"As we embark on the final season, I am so grateful to Netflix, Paramount, and, most importantly, the fans who have taken this incredible journey with us," he added.

It comes after it was announced in January that the show would be renewed for a sixth season.

Emily in Paris, which debuted in 2020, is a Netflix hit, with the last series amassing 26.8 million views globally in 11 days, according to the platform.

The series has inspired memes and fashion trends, while its creator, Star, was honoured with the Legion of Honour by President Emmanuel Macron, who praised the comedy drama for putting a spotlight on France.

The show has received criticism for its idealised and clichéd view of Paris from some quarters; however, critics suggest it presents a theme park version of Paris.

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