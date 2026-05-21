Driving Schools Association pushes for mandatory driver training to reduce road crashes



The Ghana National Association of Driving Schools (GNADS) is calling for mandatory driver training and stricter enforcement of road safety regulations to help curb the growing number of road accidents and fatalities in the country.

The Association’s appeal follows concerns raised by the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), which identified human factors as a major cause of road crashes and deaths recorded nationwide during a media engagement on April 7, 2026.

Speaking during a courtesy call on the National Chief Imam, the General Secretary of GNADS, Ali Wahab, stressed the urgent need to strengthen driver education and ensure strict compliance with existing road safety laws.

“Road safety has cost this nation a lot, and it’s time that we intensify driver education to avert that narrative,” he said.

“If we don’t do our best, the carnage on the roads will never stop,” he added.

Mr Wahab also referenced Legislative Instrument 2180, which requires motorists renewing their driver’s licences to undergo refresher training courses.

“The LI 21(80) also states that when you want to renew your licence, you still have to go for a refresher course,” he explained.

“If the court finds during the course of your driving that you need training, the law also allows you to go back for training. But how effective is this happening?” he questioned.

He therefore urged the government and the Ministry of Transport to ensure the effective implementation of laws governing driver training and road safety.

“This is the time we want to call on the government and the Ministry of Transport to make sure that all these laws are triggered to ensure that driver education will not go down the drain,” he stated.

The National Administrator of GNADS, Emmanuel Anobah, also underscored the importance of professional driver education through certified driving schools approved by the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA).

“Every would-be driver must go through the right training,” he said.

“On the road, there are a lot of factors. You need human judgment to tell that someone behind you is speeding, and perhaps something is wrong with them. If you are defensive enough, you allow the person to pass,” he added.

According to him, certified driving schools equip drivers with defensive driving techniques, discipline and practical decision-making skills needed to navigate Ghana’s roads safely.

“The driving school takes you through all these aspects. When you want to drive, go to a certified driving school — one certified by the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority,” he advised.

National Chief Imam Sheikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharubutu also backed the Association’s call for improved driver education and road discipline.

Offering prayers for the Association, the Chief Imam called for unity, peace and collective responsibility in promoting road safety.

“Whatever would be beneficial and good for the nation, may God help you do,” he prayed.

“Whatever is unacceptable, may God prevent it.”

GNADS believes stronger driver education, compulsory refresher training during licence renewals and stricter enforcement of road safety regulations will play a major role in reducing accidents and improving safety on roads across the country.

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