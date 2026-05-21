“I stepped back from politics for my husband to continue the journey” – Sammi Awuku’s wife

Ghanaian entrepreneur and leadership development advocate, Mary Anane Awuku, has opened up about a personal sacrifice, revealing that she stepped away from active politics to allow her husband, Sammi Awuku, to continue his political journey while she focused on business and family.

In a conversation on The Career Trail programme aired on Joy Learning TV and Joy News, she said her interest in leadership and impact began during her school days, where she was actively involved in student politics.

“I’ve always been in student politics. I never wanted to stop because I always love to impact,” she said.

Mary explained that her political journey continued into her university days at the University of Ghana, where she met her husband, Sammi Awuku, while they were both students.

“We met as student lovers at the University of Ghana. We were all in student politics,” she shared.

She noted that as their lives progressed, a decision had to be made on who would continue more actively in politics, especially as they started building a family together.

“We had a discussion on who should resign as a politician,” she revealed.

Mary said she eventually stepped back to allow her husband to continue his political path, while she pursued entrepreneurship.

“I was supposed to resign, but I love where I am now. I love the business. I have no regrets,” she disclosed.

She added that although she is no longer active in politics, she continues to support her husband’s journey.

“My prayers are with him as he moves up the political ladder,” she stated.

Mary is now focused on building her businesses and education ventures, running Brain Hill International School and Facility Pro Management Services, while still drawing on the leadership experience gained from her years in student politics.

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