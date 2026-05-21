This week on The Career Trail

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Last week, we introduced the third episode of The Career Trail Season 4, which explored the entrepreneurship journey of Mary Anane Awuku, CEO of Brain Hill International.
Stay glued to your TV sets as we bring you the fourth episode, featuring the Chief Executive Officer of Crown Peak Holdings, Dr. Kobbina Tuyee Awuah.
You’ve probably enjoyed brands like Burger King and Pinkberry without thinking twice about what it actually takes to bring them into Ghana. But behind each one is a long process of negotiations, approvals, and real risk.
And the surprising part is that there are so many businesses operating in Ghana that you would never guess are connected to him.
In this episode, he breaks it all down from how these global franchises entered the Ghanaian market to the real challenges behind getting a single proposal approved.
If you are thinking about going into franchising or building a business that partners with global brands, this is one conversation you need to watch.
Remember, the episode will air at 4pm on Joy Learning TV and 6:30pm on Joy News.
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