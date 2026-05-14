SHS Freshers to report on September 18 – GES

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has confirmed that all Junior High School graduates who successfully completed the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) will report to Senior High and Technical Schools nationwide on September 18, 2026.

In a statement issued on Thursday, May 14, GES management extended warm congratulations to the nation’s young graduates and assured them that comprehensive preparations and arrangements have been made to facilitate a smooth transition into senior secondary education.

These measures include ensuring adequate infrastructure, facilities, and administrative support across schools to accommodate all incoming students.

“All qualified candidates will be placed in schools. Every effort has been made to ensure that each student has access to senior high and technical education,” the statement emphasised.

The service also addressed recent media reports suggesting that about 72,000 students might risk not being placed, describing such claims as “speculative” and urging the public to disregard them.

Further, GES reassured stakeholders that ongoing efforts to phase out the double-track system will not impede students’ access to education.

On the contrary, the reform is expected to improve the quality of teaching and learning while maintaining full access for all pupils.

The service reaffirmed its commitment to equitable, inclusive, and quality education for every Ghanaian child, calling on parents, educators, and policymakers to support this national objective.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.