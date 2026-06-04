Artistes are broke, just famous – Akon claims

Audio By Carbonatix
Senegalese-American singer Akon has said musicians are not as wealthy as many assumed.
He claimed that, contrary to the flamboyant aesthetics and luxurious lifestyles many artistes flaunt on social media and in music videos, many of them are not financially stable.
In an interview with Hip Hop Eye, Akon explained that music is lucrative, but it is the executives and those in the back end who make more money, not the artists.
“In the music industry, the artist is the last to get paid. He is the broke one, but he is the most famous. If you want to be broke and famous, be an artiste.
“But if you want to make real money, go to other sectors of the music business, like the producer, songwriter, manager, agent and attorney. There are so many areas in the entertainment field that you can really maximise,” he said.
Latest Stories
-
Two soldiers, businessman in court over GH¢1m robbery
15 minutes
-
Police arrest two suspected robbers in Tumu, recover stolen motorcycle
18 minutes
-
Convict threatens to curse court, police after 15-year-sentence
21 minutes
-
Prosecution in Abronye case ordered to file disclosures within 14 days
25 minutes
-
TCDA CEO courts UK investors for Ghana’s tree crops sector
28 minutes
-
Interior Minister commends border security agencies, pledges support to address challenges
29 minutes
-
Mahama visits Ghanaian-owned businesses in UK, reinforces support for local enterprise
33 minutes
-
Mahama urges African legislators to uphold family values and sovereignty
37 minutes
-
Mahama engages Chatham House on Ghana’s strategic priorities
41 minutes
-
FDA raises concern over blood bank compliance
45 minutes
-
June 3 Disaster was preventable – OneGhana Movement
49 minutes
-
Africa is rising as a decisive force – Mahama declares at Africa Debate in London
52 minutes
-
Mahama showcases Ghana at Africa Debate in London
57 minutes
-
Speaker Bagbin urges African Parliaments to protect family, sovereignty
1 hour
-
Mahama pays courtesy call on King Charles III
1 hour