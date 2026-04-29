‘My life was easier when I had multiple women’ – Akon

Audio By Carbonatix
Popular Senegalese-American rapper, Akon, has claimed his life was easier when he was in relationships with multiple women.
The 53-year-old made the disclosure during an interview on ‘The Shade Room’.
Reflecting on his past relationships, Akon, who is known for his belief in polygamy, revealed that his life is a lot harder with one woman.
“My life was a lot easier when I had multiple women surrounding me. It is a lot harder with just one woman”, he said.
Akon made the statement six months after his wife of 28 years, Tomeka Thiam, filed for divorce following irreconcilable differences.
Watch him below:
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