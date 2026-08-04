North East Region has endorsed my leadership – Justin Kodua

The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Frimpong Kodua, says he has received strong assurances of support from party delegates and executives in the North East Region as he seeks re-election to retain his position.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, August 4, Mr Kodua said his engagements with party stakeholders across the region had reinforced his confidence in their commitment to his leadership and the party’s preparations towards the 2028 general election.

He expressed appreciation to delegates, constituency executives and party leaders in the region for the reception accorded him and his team, describing their support as a motivation to continue working towards strengthening the NPP’s structures.

According to Mr Kodua, his vision remains focused on rebuilding the party, restoring confidence among members and creating a united front capable of delivering victory in the next elections.

“The momentum is growing. The mission is clear. Victory is within reach,” he stated, adding that the support received from the North East Region had deepened his resolve to work towards positioning the NPP for success in 2028.

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