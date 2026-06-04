Suspect arrested as fire guts part of Accra Central Police barracks

A suspect is in police custody and assisting with investigations into a fire outbreak at the Accra Central Police Barracks in Accra.

The Ghana Police Service confirmed the arrest in a statement on Wednesday, saying investigations are underway to determine the cause of the blaze.

The fire, which broke out at the police barracks, triggered an emergency response from personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service, who were deployed to the scene to contain the flames and prevent further damage.

According to the Police Service, there were no casualties.

The Inspector-General of Police, Christian Tetteh Yohuno, together with members of the Police Management Board and the Accra Regional Police Commander, visited the scene to assess the situation and provide support to affected personnel.

While the cause of the fire has not yet been established, police disclosed that a suspect has been arrested and is currently assisting investigators.

The Police Service commended personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service and officers on the ground for their efforts in managing the incident.

Authorities say further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.

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