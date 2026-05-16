70-year-old woman dies in Suame Magazine Zone 18 fire outbreak

A 70-year-old woman has died following a fire outbreak at Suame Magazine Zone 18 in the Ashanti Region in the early hours of Saturday, May 16.

The deceased, identified as Bawama Naya, was reportedly trapped in the blaze when fire swept through parts of the commercial area near the garages.

According to the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), the incident occurred around 3:22 a.m., when the Breman Fire Station received a distress call reporting a fire involving structures, vehicles and vehicle spare parts.

Firefighters from the Breman and Komfo Anokye fire stations were immediately dispatched to the scene under the leadership of Station Officer One Ampaabeng. The team arrived at about 3:34 a.m. and found the fire already raging.

The blaze destroyed three wooden structures, three metal containers, four vehicles and nine DAF vehicle engines before it was brought under control.

The GNFS said the responding crew used both offensive and defensive firefighting strategies, bringing the fire under control at 3:59 a.m. and fully extinguishing it at 4:51 a.m.

"Tragically, Madam Bawama Naya, aged 70, was trapped in the fire and lost her life. Her charred body was handed over to officers from the Suame District Police Command for preservation and further investigation."

Fire officers said their timely intervention helped save several vehicles from the fire, including three Sprinter buses, one Smiling Benz bus and one Opanka bus.

The cause of the fire is yet to be established, as investigations continue.

The GNFS has urged operators in industrial and commercial areas to strictly adhere to fire safety precautions to avoid similar incidents that could lead to loss of life and destruction of property.

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