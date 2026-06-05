Savelugu drug lord jailed three years for tramadol offences, faces further drug charges

A drug dealer, Napari Baba Nindow, has been sentenced to three years imprisonment with hard labour by a Tamale Circuit Court after pleading guilty to restricted drug offences.

Napari was convicted on 5 June 2026 for possession of restricted drugs without lawful authority and prohibited sale of restricted drugs without lawful authority.

His Honour Francis Asobayire also fined Nindow 10,000 penalty units, equivalent to GH¢120,000, for the sale charge. He will serve five years imprisonment with hard labour if he defaults on payment.

Nindow was arrested on 2 June 2026 in Savelugu by the Northern Region’s CTU Special Team, known as RED MARIA. Officers found him with quantities of tramadol and cannabis, known as “wee”.

A statement signed by Deputy Regional Crime Officer ASP Richard Ackumey

said “This conviction shows the commitment of the Northern Region Police to clamp down on the illegal trade in restricted and narcotic drugs.”

Nindow pleaded not guilty to two further charges of possession of narcotic drugs and prohibited business relating to narcotic drugs.

The court adjourned those proceedings to 29 June 2026.

He is currently in police custody awaiting mandatory COVID-19 screening before being transferred to prison to begin his sentence.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.