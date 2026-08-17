University of Gold Coast graduates urged to prove themselves beyond certificates

The University of Gold Coast has challenged its graduates to look beyond their academic certificates and distinguish themselves through discipline, integrity, determination and a strong work ethic.

The call was made on Saturday during the university’s first graduation ceremony since it attained full charter status, marking a major milestone in its development as an autonomous university.

For the first time, graduates received certificates awarded in the name of the University of Gold Coast rather than under the authority of its former mentor institution, the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

‘Certificate only opens the door’

Chairman of the University’s Governing Council, Professor Pikay Richardson, told the graduates that academic qualifications could help them secure opportunities, but their ability to deliver results would ultimately determine their success.

“Because you can have a certificate and still not deliver,” he said.

He urged the graduates to develop the discipline, determination and attitude required to translate their academic knowledge into meaningful results in the workplace.

“The certificate just opens the door for you to get in,” Professor Richardson said.

He encouraged them to demonstrate their competence once given an opportunity, stressing that employers were increasingly interested in what graduates could contribute beyond their academic credentials.

Focus on technology and innovation

The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Gideon Titi-Ofei, said the institution was positioning itself as a centre for research, innovation and technology-driven learning.

He said the university's academic environment combines the expertise of industry professionals and academics, allowing students to benefit from both practical experience and research.

“From your application to lectures to your graduation, you have a seamless technology integration,” he said.

According to him, the university is also committed to expanding access to education through flexible modes of teaching and learning.

The institution has received approval to run a PhD programme in Business Administration, further strengthening its postgraduate education and research offerings.

‘I had to do this’

For the graduating class, the ceremony also marked the culmination of years of perseverance and hard work.

Valedictorian Isaac Mensah attributed his academic success to determination and the university’s flexible approach to learning.

He said the structure of his programme allowed students to concentrate on individual subjects rather than having several courses compressed into the same period.

“At the beginning, I told myself that I had to do this,” Mensah said.

He recounted studying late into the night after work, describing the demanding routine as challenging but ultimately rewarding.

A new chapter for the university

The graduation comes as the University of Gold Coast begins a new chapter following the attainment of full charter status.

The milestone gives the institution greater autonomy, including the authority to award its own degrees and determine its academic and research priorities.

With expanded postgraduate programmes and a strong emphasis on technology, research and industry-focused learning, the university is seeking to strengthen its position within Ghana’s higher education sector.

For the graduates, however, the ceremony marked the beginning of a new phase rather than the end of their academic journey.

The message from the university leadership was clear: a certificate may open the door, but discipline, character, hard work and the ability to deliver will determine how far they go.

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