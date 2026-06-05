Tampuli donates medical equipment, staff accommodation to four health facilities in Gushegu

Audio By Carbonatix
Member of Parliament for Gushegu, Alhassan Tampuli, says his Golden Jubilee celebrations have been marked by impactful interventions in the health sector, with support provided to four health facilities across the municipality.
According to a Facebook post on Friday, June 5, the facilities that benefited were Gushegu Municipal Hospital, Nawuhugu CHPS Compound, Kpatinga Health Centre and Zinindo Health Centre.
As part of the initiative, Mr Tampuli handed over a three-unit self-contained apartment to the Gushegu Municipal Hospital to accommodate three separate medical professionals.
He said the accommodation project was aimed at supporting healthcare workers and improving healthcare delivery in the municipality.
The MP also donated a wide range of medical equipment and consumables to the four facilities, including delivery beds, examination beds, detention beds, a cardiac monitor, nebulisers, an oxygen concentrator, wheelchairs, thermometers, adult scales, blood pressure machines, a Doppler machine, delivery and dressing sets, as well as gloves, nose masks, cotton wool, gauze, plaster and other hospital consumables.
Toiletries and cleaning supplies such as Dettol, Parazone, tissue rolls and kitchen rolls were also presented.
Mr Tampuli said the Municipal Director of the Ghana Health Service and the Medical Superintendent of the Gushegu Municipal Hospital were present to receive the donations.
He indicated that further support for the municipal hospital was in the pipeline, stating that a major intervention would be announced soon. “We celebrated with impact,” he wrote.
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