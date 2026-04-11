Windstorm wreaks havoc in Gushegu, displacing nearly 2,000 residents and damaging schools

Audio By Carbonatix
Member of Parliament for Gushegu, Alhassan Tampuli, has described Wednesday, April 8, as a tragic day for his constituents following a devastating windstorm that tore through several communities, destroying homes and displacing residents.
According to him, more than 250 houses have been affected, leaving nearly 2,000 people without shelter and forcing many to seek refuge with friends and relatives.
Mr Tampuli said the storm, which struck overnight, denied residents a restful night and caused widespread destruction across the constituency.
He noted that the impact has been severe, particularly for vulnerable families who are now struggling to cope with the aftermath of the disaster.
The MP further revealed that the storm significantly damaged educational infrastructure in the area.
After receiving reports from the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and local Assembly Members, he conducted an assessment tour, beginning with a courtesy call on the Municipal Chief Executive, Hafiz Adam, who had earlier inspected the affected communities.
During the tour, Mr Tampuli observed extensive damage to several school facilities, including classroom blocks in Limo, Zinindo, Digbila, Gaa and the Gushegu township.
He added that teachers’ quarters and the administration block of Gushegu Senior High School were also badly affected, raising concerns about the readiness of schools to resume academic activities.
To support immediate recovery efforts, the MP announced that he has mobilised 500 bags of cement and 100 packets of roofing sheets for dispatch to the constituency.
He also appealed to government, NGOs, corporate bodies and benevolent individuals to assist, warning that failure to urgently repair damaged school structures could disrupt education, especially with the rainy season fast approaching.
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