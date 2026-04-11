Alhassan Tampuli appeals for urgent support for storm victims in Gushegu

Audio By Carbonatix
Member of Parliament for Gushegu, Alhassan Tampuli, has made a passionate appeal to government, corporate organisations, non-governmental organisations and benevolent individuals to support victims of the recent devastating windstorm that struck the constituency.
The appeal follows the destruction of more than 250 homes and the displacement of nearly 2,000 residents across several communities.
Mr Tampuli said many affected families are currently living in difficult conditions, relying on the support of relatives and friends after losing their homes to the storm.
He expressed particular concern about the impact on education, noting that several school buildings have been severely damaged.
According to him, without urgent intervention, many pupils risk being unable to return to the classroom when schools reopen, especially with the rainy season approaching.
Mr Tampuli stressed that while he has taken steps to provide immediate relief, including the mobilisation of cement and roofing sheets, the scale of destruction requires a broader, coordinated response.
The lawmaker warned that delays in repairs could further worsen the plight of affected residents and disrupt teaching and learning.
He therefore urged stakeholders to act swiftly to support reconstruction efforts and provide relief to victims, emphasising that timely assistance would help restore hope and stability to the people of the constituency.
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