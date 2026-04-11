Audio By Carbonatix
The Member of Parliament for Gushegu and Vice Chairman of Parliament’s Constitutional and Legal Committee, Alhassan Tampuli, has urged President John Dramani Mahama and the government to expedite the passage of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, commonly referred to as the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill.
He made the remarks on JoyNews’ Newsfile programme on Saturday, April 11.
“I think the President and the government haven’t taken the passage of the bill seriously. The hypocrisy must stop. They must pass the bill,” Mr Tampuli stated, insisting that there should be no delay in concluding consideration of the proposed law.
His comments come amid renewed national debate over the future of the controversial legislation, which continues to attract strong support from some Members of Parliament and religious organisations, while also facing sustained criticism from human rights advocates and sections of the international community.
The discussion has been further fuelled by reports that President Mahama, during a March 30 meeting with civil society organisations at the Jubilee House, indicated that although the bill is important, it does not rank among the country’s most urgent priorities.
Meanwhile, the Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation, Sam Nartey George, has defended the relevance of the bill, arguing that government is capable of addressing multiple priorities at once, including infrastructure, social services and what he described as “family values.”
Latest Stories
-
Alhassan Tampuli appeals for urgent support for storm victims in Gushegu
2 minutes
-
The hypocrisy must stop; pass Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill now – Alhassan Tampuli to Mahama
5 minutes
-
Imprisonment should be rehabilitative, not punitive – Ghana Prisons boss at UNGA
27 minutes
-
Ga Adangbe traditional priests petition Mahama over McDan aviation licence revocation
39 minutes
-
Anti-LGBTQ Bill: NDC’s arrogance is worrying – Hassan Tampuli
49 minutes
-
Let’s give OSP time to mature, not to scrap it – Hassan Tampuli
53 minutes
-
Nigeria convicts 386 Islamist militants in mass trials
58 minutes
-
Djibouti president wins election with 97.8% of vote, state media says
1 hour
-
We don’t have mandate to deduct tax from rent allowance of security services personnel – Interior Ministry clarifies
1 hour
-
Ablakwa receives Presidential Special Envoy on Reparations to advance global agenda
2 hours
-
Christina Koch becomes first woman to travel around the moon on Artemis II
2 hours
-
Epstein survivors’ calls to meet King Charles and Queen harder to ignore as US visit approaches
2 hours
-
UN Secretary-General names Ghana’s Anita Kiki Gbeho as South Sudan envoy
2 hours
-
Mali withdraws recognition of Sahrawi Republic, backs Morocco’s autonomy plan
2 hours
-
Gov’t distributes over 8,500 laptops to One Million Coders project
2 hours