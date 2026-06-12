Citizens’ Platform urges government to publish roadmap for constitutional reform

The Steering Committee of the Citizens’ Platform on Constitutional Reform has called on President John Mahama and the Government to formally present a clear roadmap with defined timelines for the review of Ghana’s 1992 Constitution. The appeal was made during the Platform’s meeting on Monday, June 8, 2026.

In a statement issued on Friday, June 12, the Platform announced its intention to formally request consultations with key national stakeholders, including the President, the Right Honourable Speaker of Parliament, the leadership of both Majority and Minority caucuses, the Chairman of the Council of State, and the leadership of political parties.

The discussions are intended to cover the next phase of the reform process, including the establishment of an implementation mechanism, legislative and referendum timelines, public consultation, civic education, and sustained citizen participation.

The call comes more than four months after the Constitution Review Committee (CRC), chaired by Professor H. Kwasi Prempeh, submitted its full report to the President on 26 January 2026.

The Committee’s work followed extensive nationwide consultations in which Ghanaians from all regions and walks of life participated. While the publication of a summary of the report received broad approval across the political spectrum, the full report has yet to be released to the public.

The Government subsequently announced that the President would chair a special Cabinet meeting to consider a draft position paper prepared by the Attorney General and the President’s legal team, intended to finalise the Government’s position on the CRC proposals.

Media reports have suggested that the Government has approved and plans to table amendment bills before Parliament on certain recommendations, including the election of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives.

However, the Platform emphasises that a comprehensive implementation roadmap, clarifying mechanisms, timelines, sequencing, and institutional responsibilities, is still missing.

The Platform expressed concern that delays could jeopardise the window for completing constitutional reform before the next election cycle dominates the national agenda. “The constitutional amendment process is procedurally demanding,” the statement noted.

Both entrenched and non-entrenched amendments must be published in the Gazette for at least six months prior to introduction in Parliament.

Entrenched provisions further require review by the Council of State and approval through a referendum, while non-entrenched provisions require Council of State review and parliamentary supermajority approval.

According to the Platform, the demands of the electoral calendar and the logistical requirements of a credible referendum mean that preparatory work must accelerate immediately.

The Citizens’ Platform described the constitutional review process as both timely and necessary to reset democratic governance, strengthen the economy, and reform society.

The Platform expressed full support for proposals aimed at enhancing the effectiveness of the three arms of government, reducing hyper-partisanship, ensuring accountability, reorganising anti-corruption institutions, empowering political parties, and strengthening citizen participation.

The Platform issued an urgent call for the publication of the full CRC report, a formalised roadmap with clear milestones, the inauguration of the implementation mechanism, transparent communication of the Government’s position, and the establishment of legislative and referendum schedules in accordance with Articles 289 to 291 of the Constitution.

Additionally, it invited political parties to consider a cross-party compact committing them to agreed timelines, constructive engagement on amendment bills, and a code of conduct for referendum campaigns that prioritises national interest over electoral advantage.

The statement reaffirmed the Platform’s readiness to support the State in civic education, public engagement, and technical aspects of the reform process, while urging the media, faith-based organisations, academic institutions, professional bodies, traditional authorities, women, youth, and all citizens to remain engaged and vigilant.

“The Constitution belongs to the people of Ghana, and its renewal must be completed in their name and within their sight,” the Platform emphasised.

About the Citizens’ Platform on Constitutional Reform



The Citizens’ Platform on Constitutional Reform is a coalition of more than ninety civil

society organizations, trade unions and professional bodies, which coordinates

engagement, advocacy, and accountability in Ghana’s ongoing constitutional

reform process. The Coalition is convened by CDD-Ghana, STAR-Ghana Foundation,

and Democracy Hub.

Steering Committee

CDD-Ghana STAR-Ghana Foundation Democracy Hub NETRIGHT ACEPA PNAFRICA Africa Education Watch GJA NORSAAC MFWA Friends of the Nation A Rocha IDEG NUGS Youth Advocates Ghana TUC PEF WANEP

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