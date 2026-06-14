Ketu North MCE advocates agricultural mechanisation to boost productivity

Martin Amenaki, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ketu North, has called for increased investment in agricultural mechanisation and modern farming practices to boost productivity, strengthen food security, and drive economic growth.

He made the call at a Farm Machinery Training and Capacity Development Programme organised by BonAgro Limited in collaboration with LOVOL Ghana at Avalavi in the Ketu North Municipality on June 11.

Held under the theme “Driving Growth: Mastering Farm Machinery for the Future,” the programme brought together farmers, agricultural experts, development partners, and other stakeholders to discuss the role of mechanisation in transforming agriculture.

Rev. Amenaki said farming had evolved from a subsistence activity into a business enterprise requiring innovation, technology, and modern equipment to remain competitive.

“The era of relying solely on the cutlass and hoe is gradually giving way to mechanised farming, irrigation systems, and technology-driven practices. If Ghana is to feed its growing population and build a resilient economy, we must embrace modern methods and equip farmers with the tools and skills they need to succeed,” he said.

He noted that Ketu North was well positioned to become a leading agricultural hub due to its vast arable lands, favourable climate, and energetic youth population, and therefore urged investors, agribusinesses, and development partners to explore opportunities in the area.

“Ketu North offers enormous agricultural potential that remains largely untapped. By investing in the municipality, we can create jobs, increase production, and stimulate local economic growth,” he stated.

Rev. Amenaki also expressed concern about farmers facing difficulties in marketing their produce despite bumper harvests, stressing the need for improved market access, storage facilities, and value-chain development to ensure fair returns.

He assured farmers that their concerns were being addressed, adding that government was working to provide relief measures and sustainable solutions.

The MCE commended the Weta Irrigation Scheme for boosting agricultural production in the municipality, describing it as evidence of how strategic investment can transform livelihoods and improve food security.

He reaffirmed the Assembly’s commitment to policies and programmes that promote modern farming, make agriculture more attractive to the youth, and support long-term municipal and national development.

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