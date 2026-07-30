Kraft paper, biodegradable containers to replace styrofoam as Ghana prepares for 2027 ban

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana’s takeaway industry is expected to undergo a major shift towards kraft paper, biodegradable containers and other environmentally friendly packaging options as the country prepares to phase out single-use polystyrene (styrofoam) from January 1, 2027.
The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) says the transition is aimed at reducing plastic pollution, protecting public health and promoting sustainable alternatives rather than restricting businesses without viable replacements.
Speaking during the eighth edition of the Loud and Green X Spaces hosted by JoyNews, Director of Human Settlements at the EPA, Hope Smith Lomotey, said the policy is focused on replacing harmful packaging materials with safer alternatives.
“It’s not going to affect anybody as such, but it will affect us because we are doing a shift. We are shifting from polystyrene or the single-use styrofoam to an alternative which is environmentally friendly,” he said.
Mr Lomotey explained that the alternatives being promoted are biodegradable and have fewer environmental and health risks compared to styrofoam products.
“These alternatives are coming in a better direction. They are environmentally friendly. They are biodegradable. They don’t cause some of these health effects that we have enumerated earlier,” he added.
According to him, some manufacturers and businesses have already started adjusting their operations ahead of the deadline, with expectations that the country will fully transition by 2027.
“Already, most of them are already manufacturing or even using them. Some people have started using it. Manufacturers are shifting gradually,” he said.
He acknowledged concerns about the cost of environmentally friendly packaging, noting that sustainable products are currently more expensive due to lower demand and production levels.
However, he said increased adoption after the ban takes effect is expected to drive down prices.
“It is true. Anything green, anything environmentally friendly is a little bit expensive because it is better as far as the environment and public health is concerned,” he said.
“But after the ban, if a lot of people are on board importing, manufacturing and using it, the demand becomes high. Definitely, the price will gradually stabilise and drop,” Mr Lomotey added.
Founder and Chief Executive Officer of DercolBags Packaging Limited, Derrick Sarfo, also said alternatives to styrofoam have existed for years and businesses can successfully transition with the right support.
“There have been alternatives that have been existing even way before I came into business,” he said.
Mr Sarfo cited developments in Ghana’s cement industry, where some manufacturers moved away from plastic packaging towards paper-based options following regulatory interventions.
“If you look at the cement industry, sometimes there were companies that produce cements or import cements that were using plastics for their packaging. But now, due to some bans, they have been forced to use more of kraft or paper for their packaging,” he explained.
He stressed that the EPA’s policy is not a ban on all plastics but targets single-use plastic products that create significant environmental challenges.
“Plastic in general is not what I think EPA is against. EPA is against plastics that are harmful to our health, especially single-use plastics that are used once and not used anymore, but rather end up in our environment,” he said.
Mr Sarfo argued that the move could help address plastic waste challenges, including blocked drains and pollution of water bodies, while encouraging innovation within Ghana’s packaging industry.
The EPA announced that the styrofoam phase-out will take effect on January 1, 2027, giving businesses time to adjust production systems and adopt sustainable alternatives.
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