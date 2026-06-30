Accra Floods: EPA renews call for Styrofoam ban, cites plastic pollution and encroachment on waterways

Chief Executive Officer of the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA), Prof. Nana Ama Browne Klutse, has renewed calls for a nationwide ban on Styrofoam, arguing that the material remains one of the major contributors to Ghana's growing plastic pollution challenge and the recurrent flooding being experienced in Accra and other urban centres.

Her renewed appeal aligns with President John Dramani Mahama's commitment to phase out Styrofoam as part of broader efforts to strengthen environmental protection, improve waste management, and reduce the impact of flood disasters across the country.

Prof. Klutse made the remarks following the devastating floods that swept through parts of southern Ghana, including Accra, on Monday, June 29, 2026, leaving several people dead, displacing thousands of residents, and causing extensive damage to homes, businesses, and public infrastructure.

Speaking during a courtesy call on the Western Regional Minister, Joseph Nelson, at the Western Regional Coordinating Council, the EPA Chief Executive Officer stressed that while intense rainfall remains a natural trigger for flooding, human-induced environmental degradation continues to worsen the severity of flood events.

According to her, three principal factors account for the recurring floods in Accra: heavy rainfall; the obstruction of natural drainage systems through unregulated development on waterways and wetlands; and the indiscriminate disposal of plastics, Styrofoam, and other solid waste into drains and water bodies.

"The heavy rain is one of them. We also see that the pathways for water to flow into major rivers and wetlands are blocked because people have built on waterways. Another difficulty we have is the Styrofoam, plastics, and other waste materials dumped into flowing waters that are supposed to drain into the sea. These choke the pathways and prevent water from flowing freely," she explained.

Prof. Klutse noted that although extreme rainfall cannot be prevented, effective environmental management and responsible waste disposal can significantly minimise flood risks by ensuring drainage channels remain free from obstructions.

She disclosed that the EPA, with the backing of President John Dramani Mahama, will intensify efforts to enforce the planned ban on Styrofoam while engaging manufacturers, retailers, and other stakeholders on a phased strategy to eliminate single-use plastics nationwide.

According to her, sustained enforcement, coupled with public cooperation, could substantially reduce the incidence of flooding in Accra and other major cities.

"If we agree on the ban and Ghanaians cooperate with us, by May, June and July next year, we believe we will not see flooding in our waterways and major cities as we do today," she stated.

The EPA Chief further appealed to households and communities to adopt environmentally responsible practices, particularly by avoiding indiscriminate waste disposal and protecting natural drainage corridors, describing public participation as critical to reducing disaster risks and safeguarding lives and property.

Prof. Klutse is currently in the Western Region to assess the environmental impact of illegal mining (galamsey)-induced flooding in Samreboi, where rising water levels have inundated several communities in recent days.

She is expected to lead a high-powered EPA delegation to the affected communities to evaluate the extent of the environmental damage, assess ecological risks, and recommend appropriate mitigation and restoration measures.

Meanwhile, the Western Regional Minister, Joseph Nelson, expressed appreciation to the EPA for mitigating environmental vulnerabilities while raising concerns about the persistent flooding affecting parts of the region.

Joseph Nelson also indicated that the Western Regional Coordinating Council is implementing a series of interventions aimed at improving drainage infrastructure, strengthening environmental enforcement, and enhancing flood mitigation measures.

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