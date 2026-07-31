PACE warns high cost of eco-friendly packaging could slow transition from styrofoam

The Public Action for Climate and Ecosystem (PACE), a student-led environmental advocacy organisation, has cautioned that the high cost of eco-friendly packaging alternatives could slow Ghana's transition away from styrofoam as the country prepares to phase out single-use polystyrene products.

The group says while there is growing public support for tackling plastic pollution, the affordability and availability of replacement packaging materials will be critical to ensuring a smooth transition for consumers, traders and businesses.

Speaking on the eighth edition of the Loud and Green X Spaces, Head of Campaign and Strategies at PACE, Hajara Issah, said changing consumer behaviour would be difficult if environmentally friendly alternatives remain beyond the reach of many Ghanaians.

"When it comes to behavioural change, making sure that there is good alternatives, cheaper alternatives that are going to replace the already existing choice of packaging is going to be one of the things that is going to drive behavioural change," she said.

PACE is a climate and environmental advocacy organisation established by eight master's students of the University of Media, Arts and Communication (UniMAC) to promote public awareness on climate change and ecosystem conservation.

Explaining the group's origins, Hajara said it was created as part of an academic assignment that evolved into a broader environmental campaign.

"PACE is a student-led organisation. It was actually created because of an academic assignment from University of Media, Arts and Communication, UniMAC. So, we are eight master's students," she said.

According to her, the students chose to focus on climate and ecosystem challenges after identifying them as pressing national issues.

"Looking at all the enormous issues in the system, we decided to go for climate and ecosystem challenges," she noted.

She said the organisation launched its "Drop the Pack" campaign to support the government's proposed ban on styrofoam and contribute to efforts to build a cleaner environment.

"Looking at the fact that our mission is on looking forward to a cleaner environment and leaving the future generation a good and safe environment, we decided to go for a Drop the Pack campaign, which supports government initiatives on dropping the pack and banning the pack," she explained.

Hajara said the group's engagements with communities have revealed mixed reactions to the proposed ban.

While many people support the policy because of its environmental and public health benefits, others worry about its potential impact on businesses involved in the production and sale of styrofoam products.

"Some people were in for the ban and some others' concern was that this ban will actually end up destroying people's business because some people are into production, some people are middlemen by selling them to others... and they are also stating that the alternatives that are around are kind of expensive and these plastics and styrofoams are cheaper," she said.

She also stressed the importance of sustained public education, arguing that environmental policies must be communicated directly to communities to secure widespread support.

"When it comes to advocacy, the policy that is being introduced by government shouldn't only be this stuff. They have to go down to the community, speak to their heart, speak to their mind," she added.

Her comments come as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) intensifies preparations for the nationwide phase-out of styrofoam from January 1, 2027, with officials encouraging businesses to adopt biodegradable and environmentally friendly packaging alternatives.

PACE believes the success of the transition will depend not only on regulation but also on public education, stakeholder engagement and ensuring that affordable green alternatives are available to ordinary Ghanaians.

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