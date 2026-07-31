Ken Ofori-Atta ‘toa so’; live free, live forever – Franklin Cudjoe says after Sedina Tamakloe’s acquittal

Founder and President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has reacted to the Court of Appeal’s decision to acquit and discharge former Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) Chief Executive Officer, Sedina Tamakloe Attionu, raising concerns about what he described as the implications for Ghana’s fight against corruption.

In a Facebook post, Mr Cudjoe argued that the judgment could send the wrong signal by suggesting that public officials accused of wrongdoing may escape accountability if their political party returns to power.

He questioned the broader implications of the ruling, suggesting that it could weaken public confidence in efforts to hold public officials accountable.

“You can steal, you can dupe the state, run away, get extradited back to your country and when your party is in power, you will be free. On that note, Ken Ofori-Atta toa so. Live free, Live forever,” he wrote.

His reference to former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta comes at a time when the former minister remains under investigation by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) over a number of high-profile matters.

Mr. Cudjoe’s comments appeared to suggest that the Court of Appeal’s decision could have broader implications for accountability in other ongoing cases.

The IMANI President further criticised the outcome of the case, describing it as a setback in the country’s anti-corruption efforts.

“ORAL just did the Witches’ dance, two steps forward, four steps backwards,” he added.

Mr. Cudjoe’s comments follow the Court of Appeal’s unanimous decision to overturn the 10-year prison sentence imposed on Madam Tamakloe Attionu, after ruling that the prosecution failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt.

The three-member panel, comprising Justice Emmanuel Ankamah, Justice Emmanuel Senyo Amedahe and Justice Samuel Obeng-Diawuo, acquitted and discharged the former MASLOC CEO on all charges.

Madam Tamakloe Attionu had been convicted by the Accra High Court in April 2024 on 78 counts, including stealing, causing financial loss to the state, money laundering and improper payment of public funds, and was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment with hard labour.

Meanwhile, the Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine, has announced that the state will appeal the Court of Appeal’s ruling at the Supreme Court, insisting the decision is based on legal principles and the need to uphold accountability.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.