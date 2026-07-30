‘This is well-choreographed antics by NDC to free Sedina Tamakloe’ — Henry Nana Boakye

The National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye, has described the Court of Appeal's decision to acquit and discharge former Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) Chief Executive Officer Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu as "well-choreographed antics" by the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) to secure her freedom.

His comments followed a ruling by the Court of Appeal on Thursday acquitting and discharging Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu, overturning her earlier conviction and 10-year prison sentence.

In its judgment, the appellate court held that the prosecution had failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt, setting aside the convictions entered against her by the High Court.

Speaking on JoyNews Desk on Thursday, July 30, shortly after the appellate court overturned Tamakloe-Attionu's conviction and prison sentence, Nana Boakye said he was not surprised by the outcome.

"This was suspected."

He alleged that the developments leading to Thursday's judgment had signalled what he believed was a coordinated effort to free the former MASLOC boss.

"This is a well-choreographed antics by the NDC to free Sedina Tamakloe. And they have given the signs right from the beginning."

Mr Boakye pointed to the process that led to Tamakloe-Attionu's return to Ghana, arguing that events surrounding her extradition had raised concerns.

"From the time they put in the application, and the extradition, even the government, who asked that she is present in Ghana, it took authority in the state to announce to us that Sedina Tamakloe had been extradited to Ghana."

He also questioned the information provided about Tamakloe-Attionu's whereabouts after members of the Minority sought clarification following her return.

"The extent that now the Minority asked her whereabouts and we were told that she's now gone for medical tests, yes, medical attention."

Mr Boakye further accused the Attorney General of failing to robustly defend the state's case during the appeal.

"The Attorney General then put in a very weak, very relaxed defence at the court."

He added: "What do you expect me to do when the Attorney General assumed this posturing to deter us. So, this is a very weak and very relaxed defence, so this is well-choreographed... just to free Sedina Tamakloe."

READ ALSO: Court of Appeal acquits, discharges ex-MASLOC CEO Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu



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