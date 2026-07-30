Photos: High-Level Conference brings Africa’s critical minerals future into focus

Audio By Carbonatix
The Regional High-Level Conference on Governance, Critical Minerals, and Conflict in Africa has ended in Accra with a call for a new approach to managing the continent’s mineral resources.
The three-day conference, convened by the Open Society Foundations at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra, brought together government officials, African Union and Regional Economic Communities representatives, parliamentarians, civil society organisations, traditional leaders, mining communities, researchers, development partners and private sector actors.
The gathering focused on how Africa can ensure that its critical mineral resources contribute to inclusive development, economic transformation, and sustainable peace amid growing global demand.
Key discussions centred on the need for stronger governance systems, transparency, accountability, and greater citizen participation in decisions concerning mineral resources.
Delegates also called for African countries to move beyond exporting raw minerals by investing in beneficiation, refining, manufacturing, research, and skills development to create greater value and employment opportunities on the continent.
The conference further highlighted the importance of recognising mining communities as partners in mineral governance and ensuring the meaningful participation of women, young people, traditional authorities, and artisanal miners.
With increasing global competition for critical minerals, the conference stressed the need for stronger cooperation through African institutions, including the African Union and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), to strengthen the continent’s voice in global negotiations.
The conference ended with a commitment to strengthen accountable governance, promote industrialisation and ensure Africa’s mineral wealth delivers lasting benefits for its people.
See highlights from the conference in pictures
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