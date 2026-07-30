‘A weak defense was presented’ – Nana B reacts to Sedina Tamakloe’s appeal ruling

The National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye, has criticised the State’s handling of the appeal involving former Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu, claiming that a weak defense contributed to the Court of Appeal’s decision to acquit and discharge her.

His comments follow the decision by the Court of Appeal to overturn the earlier conviction after the court ruled that the prosecution failed to prove its case beyond the required criminal standard of proof.

Speaking on JoyNews Desk on Thursday, July 30, Mr Boakye said the outcome did not come as a surprise to him, alleging that the government had shown signs from the beginning that it intended to secure Tamakloe’s release.

"This was expected. This is a well-programmed move by the NDC to free Sedina Tamakloe. They gave the signs right from the beginning," he stated.

Mr Boakye accused the Attorney-General of failing to present a strong case before the appellate court, describing the State’s defence as weak and relaxed.

"The Attorney-General put in a very weak, very relaxed defense. I had earlier said that I did not have confidence that this Attorney-General would successfully defend the matter," he said.

He argued that the original case against Tamakloe, which was initiated under the previous NPP administration, was strong and supported by evidence.

According to him, the matter was thoroughly investigated, witnesses testified, and the prosecution presented enough evidence that led to her conviction at the trial court.

"There was no problem with the construction of the case. The facts were clear. Witnesses came to testify. It was a well-constructed, well-developed and well-investigated matter which was put before the court," he said.

Mr Boakye also referenced the circumstances surrounding Tamakloe’s original trial, stating that she had been granted permission to travel outside Ghana for medical treatment but did not return, resulting in her being tried in absentia.

READ ALSO: Court of Appeal to rule on Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu’s bid to overturn 10-year jail term today



"She sought permission to seek medical attention outside and never came back. She was then put on trial in absentia and was convicted of causing financial loss to the state," he added.

He rejected suggestions that the original prosecution had flaws, insisting that the case was properly built and presented before the court.

Mr Boakye further linked the development to what he described as a pattern by the current administration in handling corruption-related prosecutions, accusing the government of discontinuing cases without properly defending them.

The Court of Appeal on Thursday acquitted and discharged Sedina Tamakloe Attionu, overturning her earlier conviction. Her legal team has indicated that it is taking steps to complete the processes required for her release from custody.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.