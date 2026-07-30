MTN Ghana announces 2040 net-zero ambition, plans EV transition and greener operations

Leading telecommunications operator MTN Ghana has announced an ambitious target to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2040, reinforcing its commitment to climate action and sustainable business practices.

Achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions means balancing the amount of greenhouse gases released into the atmosphere with an equivalent amount removed or permanently offset.

For MTN Ghana, the commitment will require significant changes across its operations, including powering network infrastructure with cleaner energy, transitioning from petrol and diesel vehicles to electric vehicles (EVs), improving energy efficiency, and strengthening the management of electronic waste.

“We remain committed to a more sustainable future with ambition net-zero by 2040,” said Chief Enterprise Business Officer, Angela Mensah Poku, during a media and stakeholder engagement in Kumasi.

The commitment aligns with global efforts under the Paris Agreement to limit global warming while positioning the company to improve energy efficiency, reduce its environmental footprint and build long-term operational resilience.

As part of activities marking 30 years of operations in Ghana, MTN will launch its Sustainability Month in August 2026, bringing together employees, suppliers, customers and communities to drive positive social and environmental impact.

“Sustainability is not just a standalone programme for us; it’s embedded in how we operate and create value in the society,” said Angela.

Beyond its environmental commitments, the company says it continues to prioritise investments in resilient digital infrastructure to support Ghana's growing demand for connectivity.

“MTN Ghana is investing $1.1billion over the next three years and this include $380million this year alone to expand our network and strengthening the resilience of the systems our customers rely on,” said Angela.

The telecommunications giant is also leveraging technology to improve access to healthcare, education and financial services, contributing to a more digitally connected, inclusive and resilient economy.

MTN Ghana remains one of the country's largest corporate taxpayers, contributing approximately six percent of Ghana's total tax revenue, while continuing to invest in critical telecommunications infrastructure.

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