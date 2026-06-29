MTN rallies behind Black Stars ahead of FIFA World Cup round of 32 clash

Telecommunications giant MTN Ghana has extended its best wishes to the Black Stars as they prepare to face Colombia in the Round of 32 of the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The company expressed confidence in the national team, urging the players to give their all and make the nation proud as they seek a place in the Round of 16.

"MTN Ghana wishes the Black Stars every success in their crucial knockout fixture. We believe in the team's determination, resilience and fighting spirit, and we are confident they have what it takes to secure victory and progress to the next stage of the competition," the company said.

MTN further encouraged Ghanaians to rally behind the team with unwavering support, expressing hope that the Black Stars will deliver a memorable performance and continue their impressive World Cup journey.

The company wished the team the very best, expressing optimism that the Black Stars will overcome Colombia, advance to the next round, and continue their quest for World Cup glory.

Meanwhile, MTN Ghana Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr Stephen Blewett, paid a visit to the Black Stars camp to rally support behind the team.

Addressing the players, Mr Blewett inspired them with words of encouragement, confidence and determination, reaffirming MTN Ghana's unwavering support as the team seeks to progress further in the tournament.

He described the Black Stars' journey so far as a source of national pride, saying their performances had reminded Ghanaians of what the team represents.

"The whole nation is behind the Black Stars," he said, urging the players to give their all and continue making the country proud.

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