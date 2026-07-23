3 decades of connecting people, creating opportunities and advancing Ghana’s development

MTN Ghana has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Ghana's digital and socio-economic development through investments in connectivity, innovation and partnerships that improve lives and empower communities, as it marks 30 years of connecting people to opportunities

The commitment was highlighted during a Regional Media and Stakeholder Forum held for stakeholders from the Western and Central Regions as part of activities commemorating MTN Ghana's 30th Anniversary.

Held under the Anniversary theme, "30 Years of Progress, Powered by You," the engagement convened representatives from regulatory bodies, security agencies, public institutions and the media to reflect on the role connectivity has played in expanding opportunities, supporting businesses and driving community development over the past three decades.

Delivering the keynote address, the Chief Internal Audit and Forensic Officer of MTN Ghana, Michael Gbewonyo, reflected on the remarkable transformation of Ghana's telecommunications sector over the past 30 years and the role technology now plays in connecting people to opportunities.

He noted that what was once a privilege for a few has become an everyday necessity, enabling businesses to grow, students to access learning opportunities, families to stay connected and communities to participate meaningfully in the digital economy.

"As we celebrate 30 years of progress, we are reminded that our journey has been shaped by the trust and support of our customers, stakeholders, partners and employees. This milestone belongs to everyone who has been part of building a more connected Ghana.”, he said.

Mr Gbewonyo emphasised that progress is measured not only by growth, but by the positive impact created in the lives of people and communities.

He highlighted MTN Ghana's continued investments in network expansion, digital innovation and community-focused initiatives aimed at broadening access to opportunities and improving livelihoods across the country.

He also expressed appreciation to the media and stakeholders for their partnership over the years, noting that their feedback, insights and engagement have contributed significantly to MTN's growth and continuous improvement.

“Thank you for telling our stories, for highlighting the issues that matter to our communities, and for holding us to account with honest feedback”.

The forum featured interactive discussions where participants had the opportunity to directly engage with MTN’s leadership on network development, commercial innovation and customer experience, providing participants with insights into MTN's ongoing efforts to enhance connectivity, improve service delivery and meet the evolving needs of customers.

Speaking during the panel discussions, MTN officials, Magnus Coffie, General Manager, Networks Operations, David Gyimah Boadi, General Manager, Regional Sales and Mawufemor Kuapah, Manager, Retail Experience, reaffirmed the company's commitment to expanding access to digital services, improving network resilience and delivering innovative solutions that support individuals, businesses and communities.

The combined Western and Central regional engagement is part of a series of regional fora being held across the country as part of MTN Ghana’s annual stakeholder engagements and marks MTN Ghana's 30th anniversary this year.

The engagements provide a platform for dialogue, enabling MTN to express appreciation to customers and stakeholders while strengthening collaboration with partners whose support has contributed to the company's success over the years.

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