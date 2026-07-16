MTN Ghana recognises the unique contribution of Ghanaians in the company’s success 

Audio By Carbonatix
Mr. Michael Gbewonyo, the Chief Internal Audit and Forensic Officer, MTN Ghana, says the company recognises the unique contribution of stakeholders to the success of the company.
“And as MTN Ghana turned 30, it is prudent to share the good news of the journey of evolution and successes with stakeholders,” he said.
Thirty years ago, he said, making phone calls from Takoradi to Cape Coast came with challenges, but today, a business owner in Takoradi could meet a client in Accra without leaving his or her shop.
Mr Gbewonyo said: “What was once exceptional is now effortless. That is Ghana’s transformation story. It is MTN Ghana’s story too. But, it is not a story we wrote alone. That is why this year’s theme, “30 Years of Progress, Powered by You,” means so much to us.”
He said at a media engagement and stakeholders programme in Takoradi in the Western Region.
The stakeholder forum was attended by journalists from Western and Central Regions as well as institutions such as the Roads and Highways, EPA, Police and National Communications Authority.
He said the MTN would stay accountable, responsible and worthy of the confidence customers and stakeholders.
The Forensic and Audit Boss said progress was not only about growth, but, trust, adding that, as MTN launched new services, expanded reach and serve more customers, “we do so responsibly, transparently and with our customers at the centre.”
Mr Gbewonyo stated that the MTN was helping to power Ghana’s digital ambitions, investing in initiatives that created opportunities and improved upon lives.
He applauded media partners and stakeholders across the Western and Central Regions for telling MTN’s stories, highlighting community issues, holding them accountable and providing honest feedback and pledged to work on a group data package for the media team in the two Regions.
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