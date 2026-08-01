MTN, ECG & others celebrated at NPMC & PMEA 2026

The loudest applause on the final day of the 2026 National Project Management Conference and Project Management Excellence Awards (NPMC & PMEA) was not for a keynote speaker or an awards recipient.

It came from a room full of professionals racing against the clock to solve challenges, complete team tasks and outsmart one another during an energetic networking session that transformed strangers into teammates.

For a few hours, the formality of a professional conference gave way to genuine human connection. Bank executives found themselves strategising alongside engineers. Project directors exchanged ideas with young professionals just beginning their careers. Consultants, contractors, academics and public sector leaders laughed, debated and celebrated small victories as though they had worked together for years.

Business suits remained, but job titles quietly faded into the background.

It was friendly competition, but the lesson beneath the laughter was unmistakable: successful projects are rarely delivered by individuals working in isolation. They succeed because people communicate, build trust and solve problems together long before execution begins.

That spirit of collaboration defined the closing day of the conference, hosted by the Project Management Institute (PMI) Ghana as part of its 15th Anniversary celebrations at The Peninsula Resort, Akosombo.

By the time delegates departed later that evening, they had experienced far more than another professional conference. They had forged new relationships, explored practical solutions to Ghana's development challenges and celebrated some of the country's most outstanding projects and project professionals.

Beyond Networking

Many conferences promise networking.

Few create the conditions for meaningful connections to happen naturally.

That was precisely what unfolded during the conference's highly anticipated Power Games and Networking Session, where participants were intentionally grouped across industries, organisations and levels of experience.

A banking executive discovered common ground with an ICT specialist. A government project manager exchanged insights with an engineer from the energy sector. First-time attendees confidently contributed alongside chief executives and seasoned practitioners.

What began as light-hearted team challenges quickly evolved into conversations about leadership, innovation, business opportunities and future collaboration.

Business cards changed hands almost as often as ideas.

Discussions that started over a puzzle continued during coffee breaks, lunch and long after the sessions had ended. Several participants spoke about discovering potential clients, identifying future mentors and exploring partnerships that would likely never have emerged without the conference.

It was a powerful reminder that some of the most valuable outcomes of any conference are never printed in the programme.

Conversations That Matter

The energy from the networking session carried seamlessly into the day's technical discussions.

Across a series of keynote addresses, plenary sessions and panel discussions, speakers challenged delegates to think beyond schedules, budgets and risk registers.

Conversations explored digital transformation, governance, infrastructure delivery, agriculture, organisational leadership and innovation, drawing from practical experiences rather than theory.

A consistent message emerged throughout the day.

Ghana does not lack ambitious plans.

Its greatest challenge is disciplined execution.

Whether discussing infrastructure, financial services, technology implementation or public sector reform, speakers agreed that effective project management remains one of the country's strongest tools for translating national aspirations into measurable outcomes.

Delegates were encouraged to embrace innovation without compromising governance, lead with empathy while maintaining accountability and remember that projects create lasting value only when they improve people's lives.

For many in attendance, these were not abstract concepts but everyday realities within their own organisations.

An Evening of Excellence

As the sun set over Akosombo, the conference transitioned from learning to celebration.

The halls that had hosted technical discussions throughout the day were transformed for the 2026 Project Management Excellence Awards, the flagship event recognising outstanding achievement across Ghana's project management profession.

The atmosphere was filled with anticipation as project teams, organisational leaders and nominees gathered to celebrate months—and, in many cases, years—of planning, stakeholder engagement, difficult decision-making and perseverance.

Behind every nominated project was a story of resilience, adaptability and an unwavering commitment to delivering value.

When the winners were announced, the applause reflected more than congratulations.

It was recognition that excellence in project management deserves to be celebrated because successful projects strengthen organisations, improve public services and create lasting benefits for society.

Among the evening's top honours:

Project of the Year – MTN Ghana's 2025 Home Go Bigger Project

– MTN Ghana's 2025 Home Go Bigger Project Bank Project of the Year – GCB Bank's Calypso Treasury Software Project

– GCB Bank's Calypso Treasury Software Project IT Project of the Year – ECG's ERP Transformation Project

– ECG's ERP Transformation Project PMO of the Year – Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) Corporate PMO

– Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) Corporate PMO Project Manager of the Year – Edward Ohene Antwi Boasiako

– Edward Ohene Antwi Boasiako NGO Project of the Year – Africa HPO's Bullying Prevention and Mental Health Promotion Project

– Africa HPO's Bullying Prevention and Mental Health Promotion Project State Organisation Project of the Year – ECG Loss Reduction Project

– ECG Loss Reduction Project Telecom Project of the Year – MTN Home Go Bigger FTTH Project

Collectively, the award winners reflected the growing maturity of project management across Ghana's banking, telecommunications, energy, technology and social development sectors.

More Than a Conference

As delegates prepared for their journeys home, conversations that had begun during the morning's networking activities continued in hotel lobbies, over dinner and through farewell handshakes.

The conference had achieved something that cannot easily be measured by attendance numbers or presentation slides.

It had strengthened a professional community.

New partnerships had been formed. Mentorship relationships had begun. Organisations had discovered opportunities to learn from one another, while young professionals left inspired by leaders whose journeys demonstrated what is possible through discipline and continuous learning.

Perhaps most importantly, delegates departed with a renewed understanding that project management is no longer simply about delivering projects on time and within budget.

It is about utilizing project management practices to bridge the gap between crafting the vision and delivering value; building stronger businesses and making sustainable and impactful business decisions.

The 2026 National Project Management Conference & Project Management Excellence Awards will be remembered not only for the insights shared from the stage or the trophies presented during Awards Night.

It will be remembered for bringing together a community of professionals united by a shared belief that Ghana's transformation will not be achieved by vision alone, but through the leadership, collaboration and disciplined execution required to turn vision into lasting results

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.