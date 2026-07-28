GCB turns margin compression test into statement of strength with a sterling half-year performance

The first half of 2026 presented Ghanaian banks with a different test of earnings resilience. Treasury-bill yields collapsed, the Ghana Reference Rate (GRR) fell by nearly 14 percentage points year-on-year to 10.02 percent, and average lending rates declined to 15.6 percent.

For an industry still heavily reliant on interest income, the question was straightforward: how much of 2025’s earnings momentum could survive such a sharp compression in margins?

GCB Bank's response in the first half of the year was emphatic. Rather than retreat with the rate cycle, the Bank delivered another commanding performance, demonstrating an ability to generate growth even as the traditional earnings engine came under pressure.

By the end of June 2026, operating income had risen 36.1 percent year-on-year to GH¢3.73 billion. Profit before tax advanced 45.8 per cent to GH¢1.91 billion, while profit after tax increased 46.4 percent to GH¢1.23 billion. The first half performance suggests that GCB has carried its 2025 momentum into a far more demanding earnings environment.

Crucially, the result was not driven by wider interest rate spreads. Interest income grew by a modest 4.1 percent to GH¢2.91 billion, but interest expense fell 28.9 per cent to GH¢564.7 million. The sharp reduction in funding costs lifted net interest income by 17.3 per cent to GH¢2.34 billion, cushioning the impact of lower market rates. That outcome stands out in a sector where the average net interest margin declined to 9.6 per cent in June 2026 from 12.4 per cent a year earlier.

The composition of earnings provides the clearest evidence of how GCB navigated the pressure on interest margins. Net fee and commission income nearly doubled, rising 98 per cent to GH¢658.7 million, while trading income increased 76.8 per cent to GH¢701.9 million. Other operating income also grew strongly during the period.

Together, non-funded income rose by about 86 percent to GH¢1.39 billion, contributing 37.3 percent of operating income, up from 27.2 per cent a year earlier. This was a material shift in the earnings mix. It shows that the Bank generated a larger share of revenue from customer transactions, fees, commissions and market activity, reducing its reliance on traditional interest spreads at a time when industry margins were under pressure.

The strength of this income growth also translated into improved operating efficiency. Personnel, depreciation and other operating expenses increased by 20.5 per cent in aggregate, well below the 36.1 per cent rise in operating income. As a result, the cost-to-income ratio improved to about 43.7 percent from 49.4 percent a year earlier.

Impairment charges increased to GH¢197.5 million but remained manageable relative to the scale of earnings and balance-sheet growth. The overall picture was therefore one of stronger income diversity, positive operating leverage and disciplined cost absorption.

Deposit growth provided the engine for GCB’s balance-sheet expansion in the first half of 2026. Customer deposits rose 24.5 percent from December 2025 to GH¢51.49 billion, giving the Bank the funding capacity to grow total assets by 28.7 per cent to GH¢67.43 billion.

The larger funding base supported a 35.4 percent increase in net loans and advances to GH¢22.19 billion and a 31.1 per cent rise in investment securities to GH¢21.44 billion. It also reinforced the decline in funding costs that supported net interest income, linking the Bank’s balance-sheet growth directly to the resilience of its earnings.

The expansion came within a more liquid monetary environment. Reserve money grew 31.7 percent year-on-year in June, while broad liquidity increased 28.5 per cent, driven largely by stronger net foreign assets. These conditions supported liquidity across the financial system and helped sustain the broader recovery in private-sector credit. Against that backdrop, GCB translated system-wide liquidity into balance-sheet growth at a pace that remained both measured and productive.

More importantly, the quality of that growth improved. The non-performing loan ratio fell to 4.7 percent from 13.8 per cent a year earlier, placing GCB well below the industry average of 16.1 percent at the end of the first half of the year. Capital adequacy moderated to 15.9 per cent from 20.0 percent, reflecting the effect of rapid asset growth and shareholder distributions, but remained above the 13 per cent regulatory minimum. Shareholders’ equity increased 16.8 per cent year to date to GH¢7.02 billion, while the liquidity ratio remained strong at 69.8 percent, preserving a substantial buffer against short-term shocks.

Taken together, the first half numbers point to more than simple balance-sheet growth. GCB absorbed a sharp compression in market rates, preserved earnings momentum, and improved the mix of income that supported that performance. Deposit growth funded a substantial expansion in loans and investments, while higher non-funded income, improved operating efficiency, and a lower impaired-loan ratio enhanced the quality of the result.

The outlook for full-year 2026 still depends on how margins, credit conditions, and impairment costs evolve in the second half. However, the evidence so far suggests that GCB is becoming a more productive and better-balanced institution. Scale is no longer the only feature of the GCB story. Increasingly, it is how effectively that scale is being converted into earnings, asset growth and stronger financial outcomes.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.