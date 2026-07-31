Strong performance and customer trust earn GCB Bank retail banking honour

GCB Bank, Ghana's number one bank, has been recognised with the Excellence in Retail Banking Award at the MoneyAura Africa Awards (West Africa) 2026, reaffirming its leadership in delivering innovative, accessible and customer-focused banking services across the country.

The award was presented at the MoneyAura Africa Awards held in Accra, as part of the second edition of the MoneyAura Africa Summit, a pan-African platform that brings together leaders in banking, fintech, payments and financial services to celebrate innovation, excellence and transformative leadership across the continent.

According to the award citation, GCB Bank was recognised for delivering the strongest retail banking performance in Ghana in 2025. The award honours financial institutions that demonstrate outstanding performance in customer deposit growth, balance sheet expansion, product accessibility, network reach and sustained financial strength, reflecting the confidence and trust of retail customers.

The organisers cited GCB Bank's exceptional financial performance for 2025 financial year, including operating income of GH¢6.3 billion, net profit of GH¢2.06 billion, total assets of GH¢52.6 billion, customer deposits of GH¢41.3 billion – the largest deposit base in Ghana – as well as its nationwide network of more than 182 branches and 340 ATMs.

The Bank's improved asset quality, reflected in a reduction in its non-performing loan ratio from 15.1% to 10.3%, and a return on equity of 39%, further distinguished it as Ghana's leading retail bank.

The Executive Head of Retail Banking, Sina Kamagate, described the recognition as a testament to the confidence customers continue to place in the Bank.

"This award belongs to our customers, whose trust and loyalty continue to inspire us every day.

Being recognised for excellence in retail banking reinforces our commitment to providing accessible, innovative and reliable financial solutions that improve the lives of individuals, families and businesses across Ghana.

"Our recently announced half-year 2026 financial performance, which saw the Bank record another strong growth trajectory across key indicators, is further evidence that customers continue to choose GCB as their trusted banking partner. We do not take that trust for granted, and we remain committed to rewarding it through exceptional service, continuous innovation and sustainable value creation."

Mr. Kamagate also acknowledged the dedication of the Bank's employees, whose commitment to customer service and operational excellence continues to drive GCB's success.

GCB Bank has consistently invested in expanding its retail footprint and enhancing digital banking services to ensure customers enjoy convenient, secure and seamless banking experiences wherever they are. Today, the Bank serves millions of customers through the country's largest branch network, a robust ATM network and an expanding suite of digital banking solutions.

The latest recognition adds to GCB Bank's growing list of local and international accolades and underscores its position as Ghana's leading indigenous financial institution and a trusted partner in the country's economic development.

About GCB Bank PLC

GCB Bank PLC is Ghana's number one bank with over 70 years of banking experience. The Bank operates one of the largest branch networks in the country, providing individuals, businesses and institutions with innovative financial solutions across retail, commercial and corporate banking.

Guided by its purpose of driving sustainable growth for customers and communities, GCB Bank remains committed to creating shared value and supporting initiatives that promote national development.

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