MTN Ghana redefines home internet experience with unlimited fibre packages

Richard Acheampong, Chief Home Officer at MTN Ghana

MTN Ghana has introduced new speed-based Unlimited Fibre packages to give households faster internet connectivity, greater flexibility, and better value as demand for reliable home broadband continues to grow nationwide.

The refreshed packages offer customers speeds of up to 100Mbps, 300Mbps and 500Mbps, enabling homes to support multiple online activities simultaneously, including remote work, virtual learning, video streaming, gaming and smart home applications.

The new plans, available to both new and existing fibre customers, come with unlimited data and flexible subscription options designed to meet the needs of different households and internet users.

Speaking about the new offering, Richard Acheampong, Chief Home Officer at MTN Ghana, said the packages were developed in response to changing customer needs and the increasing reliance on high-speed internet at home.

He said, " Home Internet connectivity has become an essential part of everyday life. Whether it is supporting children with online learning, enabling professionals to work remotely, helping entrepreneurs run their businesses, or allowing families to stay connected and entertained, customers need a service that keeps pace with their lifestyles.

“As MTN marks 30 years of impact in Ghana, we are committed to ensuring that every home has access to reliable, high- speed internet that empowers people to live, learn and work better”, he added.

The new fibre plans provide customers with the freedom to choose speeds that best suit their needs while enjoying the convenience of unlimited browsing.

"Under the revised packages, customers can subscribe to the GH¢299 plan per month and enjoy speeds of up to 100Mbps. GH¢444 plan per month and enjoy speeds of up to 300 Mbps; GH¢999 plan per month and enjoy speeds of up to 500 Mbps.

Customers who opt for longer subscription periods will also benefit from discounted rates.

Quarterly subscriptions attract a five per cent discount, while semi-annual and annual subscriptions offer discounts of seven per cent and ten per cent respectively.

The packages can be purchased through the MyMTN App, MTN's Self-Service Portal and the *5057# shortcode.

The introduction of the new speed-based Unlimited Fibre packages reinforces MTN Ghana's efforts to provide innovative connectivity solutions that respond to the evolving needs of households while supporting digital inclusion and economic growth.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.