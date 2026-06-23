MTN Ghana hails Black Stars’ Panama triumph, rallies support ahead of England clash

MTN Ghana has congratulated the Black Stars following their impressive victory over Panama and urged Ghanaians to continue backing the team ahead of its next fixture against England.

The telecommunications company, which is the headline sponsor of Ghana’s senior national football team, said the win reflected the players’ determination, discipline and growing unity on the pitch.

MTN commended the players, technical team and management for their commitment to representing Ghana with pride and resilience.

The Black Stars will next face England on June 23, with MTN calling for sustained national support as the team seeks further success in the competition.

Commenting on the victory, Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, Stephen Blewett, said: “We are proud of the Black Stars for this important win.

"It reflects the hard work and unity within the team. As a brand committed to enabling progress and bringing people together, we are inspired by how football continues to unite Ghanaians.

"We wish the team the very best in their upcoming game and urge all Ghanaians to keep supporting them.”

MTN Ghana reiterated its commitment to sports development, noting that football remains a powerful tool for promoting national unity and inspiring young people.

The company also reaffirmed its support for the Black Stars and encouraged fans across the country to stand firmly behind the team as it continues its campaign.

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