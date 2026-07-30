Court of Appeal to rule on Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu’s bid to overturn 10-year jail term today

The Court of Appeal is expected to deliver judgment this morning (July 30) on an appeal filed by former Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu, challenging her conviction and 10-year prison sentence.

The appeal seeks to overturn the conviction because the charges brought against her were fundamentally defective according to her legal team.

Her legal team is also contesting the propriety of her trial and sentencing in absentia after she failed to return to Ghana from the US while facing prosecution.

Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu was extradited from the United States and returned to Ghana on June 9, 2026, before beginning her 10-year prison sentence at the Nsawam Medium Security Female Prison on June 24, 2026.

She had travelled to the United States in 2021 with the permission of the High Court to seek medical treatment but did not return to continue standing trial.

In 2024, an Accra High Court convicted her of multiple offences, including causing financial loss to the state and stealing, over the alleged misappropriation and diversion of state resources during her tenure as MASLOC Chief Executive.

The Court of Appeal's decision is expected to determine whether the conviction and sentence will stand or whether the case will take a different legal course.

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