Quality of justice must not depend on where a person lives — Court of Appeal judge

Audio By Carbonatix
A Justice of the Court of Appeal, Justice Dr Ernest Owusu-Dapaa, has said access to justice in Ghana should never depend on a person's geographical location, stressing that every citizen deserves equal access to the country's judicial system.
According to him, justice must be available to all, regardless of where they live, without unnecessary barriers or hindrances.
"When it comes to justice, the quality of justice should not depend on geography. Whether you are in Tumu or in my village, you are in Accra or in Takoradi, regardless of the type of case, the quality of justice you should get should not depend upon whether this particular court is automated or not," he said on The Law with Sampson Lardy Anyenini on Sunday, 12th July, during discussions marking the 150th anniversary of Ghana's Supreme Court.
Justice Owusu-Dapaa said the Judicial Service had made significant strides towards achieving that goal through the adoption of technology.
He noted that the deployment of digital tools to facilitate court proceedings has improved access to justice and enhanced the efficiency of the judiciary.
"The goal is to try and deploy digitisation, e-justice infrastructure to all courts in Ghana and a lot of progress has been made."
Justice Owusu-Dapaa praised the Judicial Service for embracing technology, describing it as a major step towards ensuring that justice is delivered more effectively and is accessible to people across the country.
He said the continued integration of technology into the justice delivery system demonstrates the judiciary's commitment to providing equitable access to justice for all Ghanaians.
Latest Stories
-
When the waters came: A city shaken, a response begins
4 minutes
-
Sammi Awuku accuses NDC government of suppressing opposition dissent over EOCO arrest of Dennis Miracles Aboagye
4 minutes
-
Azamati, Rose Yeboah lead Ghana’s 40-member Commonwealth Games Team
18 minutes
-
Health experts warn Ghana’s floods are worsening chronic illnesses through disrupted healthcare
18 minutes
-
Floods leave a silent health crisis long after the waters recede, experts warn
26 minutes
-
Sam Neill, Jurassic Park star, dies at 78
26 minutes
-
Climate experts warn Ghana’s drainage infrastructure is struggling to cope with heavier rainfall
29 minutes
-
GNFS rescues trapped driver in Amanase tanker crash
42 minutes
-
NAFCO ramps up storage expansion drive to strengthen National Food Reserve Programme
1 hour
-
Urban Roads, not MMDCEs, responsible for desilting major drains – Local Gov’t minister
1 hour
-
ADB deepens Ghana’s trade ambitions with business seminar in Kumasi
1 hour
-
World Bank downgrades Ghana’s energy recovery programme to ‘Unsatisfactory’, cites Finance Ministry fiscal controls and election-related delays
2 hours
-
Commuters demand urgent repairs to deteriorating SCC–Old Barrier road
2 hours
-
Multimedia condemns assault on reporter by soldiers in Nkwanta South, demands probe
2 hours
-
Technology alone can’t protect careless digital finance users – Ghana Association of Banks
3 hours