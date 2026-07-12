Quality of justice must not depend on where a person lives — Court of Appeal judge

A Justice of the Court of Appeal, Justice Dr Ernest Owusu-Dapaa, has said access to justice in Ghana should never depend on a person's geographical location, stressing that every citizen deserves equal access to the country's judicial system.

According to him, justice must be available to all, regardless of where they live, without unnecessary barriers or hindrances.

"When it comes to justice, the quality of justice should not depend on geography. Whether you are in Tumu or in my village, you are in Accra or in Takoradi, regardless of the type of case, the quality of justice you should get should not depend upon whether this particular court is automated or not," he said on The Law with Sampson Lardy Anyenini on Sunday, 12th July, during discussions marking the 150th anniversary of Ghana's Supreme Court.

Justice Owusu-Dapaa said the Judicial Service had made significant strides towards achieving that goal through the adoption of technology.

He noted that the deployment of digital tools to facilitate court proceedings has improved access to justice and enhanced the efficiency of the judiciary.

"The goal is to try and deploy digitisation, e-justice infrastructure to all courts in Ghana and a lot of progress has been made."

Justice Owusu-Dapaa praised the Judicial Service for embracing technology, describing it as a major step towards ensuring that justice is delivered more effectively and is accessible to people across the country.

He said the continued integration of technology into the justice delivery system demonstrates the judiciary's commitment to providing equitable access to justice for all Ghanaians.

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