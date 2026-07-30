Singapore fines French teen $465 for viral straw-licking stunt

Audio By Carbonatix
A Singapore court has fined a French student S$600 ($465; £348) for licking a straw from an orange juice vending machine and putting it back into its dispenser.
Didier Gaspard Owen Maximilien, 19, pleaded guilty to one count of public nuisance.
Maximilien, who is studying in Singapore, posted the video of himself licking the straw on Instagram with the caption "city is not safe".
Many online reacted with disgust to his video, which was reposted on a community page and picked up by local news outlets.
The company that owns the vending machine, iJooz, said it replaced all 500 straws in the machine dispenser after Maximilien's stunt.
Public nuisance offenders in Singapore face up to a S$2,000 fine, three months in jail, or both.
Both the prosecution and the defence sought a fine for Maximilien.
Maximilien is "truly sorry for having caused all this trouble and he realises that what appeared to him at that time as something perhaps playful has turned out to be something very consequential," a defence lawyer was quoted as saying by The Straits Times.
Serving freshly-squeezed orange juice at S$2 per cup, iJooz vending machines are a common sight in shopping districts, train stations and housing blocks in Singapore.
Maximilien licked the straw from an iJooz machine in Goldhill Centre on 12 March, in one of the city-state's more affluent neighbourhoods, after a boxing workout, Channel News Asia reported.
Latest Stories
-
Cyanide in tomato pesticide killed 15 elephants, Kenyan officials suspect
4 minutes
-
Archbishop of Canterbury committed to £100m slavery fund while on Cape Coast Castle tour
14 minutes
-
Trump considers pulling Todd Blanche’s attorney general nomination as senators hold out
25 minutes
-
Oprah Winfrey to close her school for girls in South Africa
34 minutes
-
Apple warns of future ‘supply constraints’ for Mac, iPhone, iPad
43 minutes
-
Anthropic says Claude AI hacked three firms during cyber tests
54 minutes
-
India wants to join the strawberry superpowers
1 hour
-
Hundreds of migrants swim from Morocco to Spanish enclave of Ceuta
3 hours
-
VAAL Real Estate launches Moonbow to expand premium housing in Accra
3 hours
-
Anowah Afrique seeks strategic partnerships to boost jobs and drive Ghana’s industrial growth
3 hours
-
Gov’t announces week-long national tribute to ‘Departed 8’ of helicopter crash
3 hours
-
Two granted bail over alleged possession of suspected narcotics, attempted bribery
4 hours
-
High Court dismisses Faiza Seidu Wuni’s travel request for son’s treatment
4 hours
-
Ghana Immigration Service arrests 102 foreign nationals in cyber fraud raid
4 hours
-
Trede Police investigate death of taxi driver in his car at Kotwi-Nkoranza
4 hours