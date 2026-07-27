French police arrest man after knife attack in Paris

French police detained a ​man on Monday after he attacked three women with ⁠knives near Porte de Clichy ​in Paris, Interior Minister Laurent ​Nunez told reporters.

The man attacked the three women, who were aged 19, 24 and 36, with ​two kitchen knives, severely wounding two ​of them, Nunez said.

The minister said ‌the ⁠man had been detained by an off-duty police officer. "I pay tribute to him, it was a ​courageous act," ​Nunez ⁠added.

The motive of the attack remains unknown, Nunez ​said, adding police could ​not ⁠verify the identity of the attacker, whose declarations were "incoherent" when ⁠he ​was being arrested.

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