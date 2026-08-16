Photos: Nkwa Hia Fit & Free Health Walk 2026

Audio By Carbonatix
Adom TV's Nkwa Hia Fit & Free Health Walk 2026 brought together participants on Saturday, August 15, for an invigorating outdoor exercise designed to promote physical fitness, healthy living and community engagement.
Held under the inspiring theme “Come Fit, Leave Happier,” the health walk began at Ayi Mensah and took participants on a scenic trek towards the hilltop (Lodge Tarven at Peduase), providing an opportunity for participants to combine physical activity with social interaction and an appreciation of the outdoors.
The initiative was designed to encourage people to prioritise their health and wellbeing through regular physical activity while creating an enjoyable environment in which participants could exercise and connect with others.
Below are some photos:
Latest Stories
-
UHAS halts semester exams over administrative, logistical issues
2 hours
-
ECG announces planned maintenance outages in parts of Ashanti Region
2 hours
-
Sexual harassment has no place in educational institutions – Education Ministry
3 hours
-
The growing culture of vacation classes in Ghana: Should students rest or continue schoolwork?
3 hours
-
E.P. Church secures radio frequency, prepares to launch Bremen Radio
4 hours
-
Two dead and hundreds evacuated as twin fires break out on Greek island
4 hours
-
EPCG clears over GH¢11.7m in debt as outgoing moderator calls for tighter controls on borrowing
4 hours
-
Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel Accra marks 15 years of premium hospitality
4 hours
-
T-bills auction: Government exceeds target by 88%, interest rates tumble
5 hours
-
Western North: Confusion erupts over NPP chairmanship election results
5 hours
-
Bawumia congratulates newly elected NPP regional executives
5 hours
-
Bawumia urges unity after NPP regional elections ahead of 2028
6 hours
-
Russia says at least seven killed in largest Ukrainian attack of 2026
6 hours
-
Ghana and Netherlands sign pact to combat illicit drugs and drug markets
6 hours
-
Akandoh warns Boards against interfering in day-to-day management of health institutions
6 hours