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Photos: Nkwa Hia Fit & Free Health Walk 2026

Source: Emmanuel Tetteh  
  16 August 2026 4:27pm
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Adom TV's Nkwa Hia Fit & Free Health Walk 2026 brought together participants on Saturday, August 15, for an invigorating outdoor exercise designed to promote physical fitness, healthy living and community engagement.

Held under the inspiring theme “Come Fit, Leave Happier,” the health walk began at Ayi Mensah and took participants on a scenic trek towards the hilltop (Lodge Tarven at Peduase), providing an opportunity for participants to combine physical activity with social interaction and an appreciation of the outdoors.

The initiative was designed to encourage people to prioritise their health and wellbeing through regular physical activity while creating an enjoyable environment in which participants could exercise and connect with others.

Below are some photos:

May be an image of one or more people, crowd and text
May be an image of one or more people and text
May be an image of one or more people, people smiling, grass and text
May be an image of one or more people, people smiling, tree and text

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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