Police formally investigate woman after Brit stabbed to death in French village

Audio By Carbonatix
A woman has been placed under formal investigation over the death last year in France of a British-South African mother-of-four.
Karen Carter, 65, was found lying near her car with stab wounds by a friend in Trémolat, the Dordogne village where she had lived for over a decade and managed two holiday rental homes.
Prosecutors say the 70-year-old woman was originally taken into custody in 2025 as part of preliminary inquiries before being released.
Jacques-Edouard Andrault, the investigating judge in the case, said in a statement on Wednesday that "the investigations conducted as part of the judicial inquiry opened on 7 May, 2025, have led the investigating judge to formally charge her".
At the time of the killing in April last year, Karen Carter's husband, Alan, said that he first heard of her death through a cousin who had read about it on a local community Facebook page.
He said he received confirmation of the death after his assistant phoned local police.
Describing his wife as an outgoing, friendly person who "wouldn't hurt a fly", he said her death has been "traumatic" for his family.
"I'm an introvert, and she's the exact opposite. She's an extrovert, she loves people, she loves to have fun. People love her, she has a good heart," he said.
"She's the one who would bring home the lost dog, or cat, or whatever. She's that sort of person. Everyone liked her. That's why I married her. She's just lovely."
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