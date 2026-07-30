NAIMOS arrests 19 suspected illegal miners operating near Mpohor Fiase Police Station following JoyNews’ report

The National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) has arrested 19 suspected illegal miners following reports of galamsey activities near the Mpohor Fiase Police Station in the Western Region.

The arrests were made during an operation conducted by the NAIMOS Task Force on Wednesday, July 29, after residents, affected farmers, and traditional leaders raised concerns about the increasing presence of illegal mining activities in the area.

According to JoyNews’ Erastus Asare Donkor, illegal mining has become deeply entrenched in parts of the Mpohor Fiase District, with some miners operating openly in close proximity to the community’s police station.

The NAIMOS Task Force, which had earlier conducted reconnaissance in the area, targeted two major illegal mining sites before extending the operation to several smaller sites.

During the exercise, the team destroyed 16 chanfang machines, nine water pumps, and three makeshift structures used to support illegal mining activities.

An excavator found at one of the major sites was also rendered inoperable after critical components were removed.

The task force further seized a pump-action shotgun and four rounds of ammunition from one of the suspects. Another suspect was found in possession of GH¢120,000 in cash.

The 19 suspects, along with the seized items, have been handed over for further investigations and the necessary legal action.

NAIMOS said it remains committed to conducting sustained intelligence-led operations to disrupt illegal mining activities, dismantle the networks that facilitate galamsey, and protect Ghana’s land and natural resources.

The Secretariat has urged persons engaged in illegal mining to desist from the practice and called on the public to continue providing credible information to support efforts to combat illegal mining.

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