Prosecution of former NPP appointees not political persecution – Mustapha Gbande

Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mustapha Gbande

Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mustapha Gbande, has rejected claims that investigations involving former appointees of the previous New Patriotic Party (NPP) government amount to political persecution.

He said the government and law enforcement agencies were within their rights to demand explanations from former public officials where there were questions about the management of state resources.

Speaking at a town hall meeting in the Odododiodio constituency in Accra on Tuesday, August 18, Mr Gbande said former appointees who received public funds for projects, contracts or the supply of goods must be prepared to account for those resources.

He cited instances where government payments had allegedly been made for goods or services that were not subsequently delivered, insisting that such cases warranted investigation.

“There are those who took money for contracts. They took cheques from the government and promised to supply things they did not supply. If the police have called you to come and explain, is that a problem?” he said.

Mr Gbande maintained that being invited by the police or other state agencies to answer questions did not in itself amount to persecution, arguing that accountability was necessary whenever concerns emerged over public expenditure.

He said the government would continue to pursue such matters to establish what happened to state funds entrusted to former officials.

The comments come against the backdrop of growing tensions between the government and the NPP over investigations involving members of the previous administration.

The NPP has accused the government of selectively targeting its members and abusing state institutions, claims that contributed to the party’s “Democracy Under Attack” demonstration in Accra on August 6, 2026.

Among the former NPP officials investigated is former Executive Secretary of the Inter-Ministerial Coordinating Committee on Decentralisation (IMCCoD), Dennis Miracles Aboagye, who was arrested by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) in July over alleged financial and procurement irregularities.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.