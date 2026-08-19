International

Alleged sexual assault by local official and businessman sparks outrage in China

Source: BBC  
  19 August 2026 10:33am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Chinese authorities have arrested a local government official and a businessman suspected of sexually assaulting a woman at a business gathering, in a case that has sparked outrage in the country.

The woman was allegedly assaulted at a karaoke bar in Hangzhou after an official dinner involving executives from several companies and officials.

Local authorities said an investigation had found the woman was sexually assaulted by both men, adding that she had been pushed to the ground by one of them, causing injuries to her lower back.

Both suspects in the case have been dismissed from their positions, the statement added.

Sexual misconduct at drinks events is not unheard of in China, but arrests in such cases - particularly involving public officials - is less common.

In this case, the victim's injuries and the alleged involvement of a senior official and business executive from a state-owned company have fuelled public anger over what they see as an abuse of power in a workplace hierarchy.

It has been trending heavily on local social media platforms. The case was featured in seven of Weibo's top 50 trending topics on Wednesday.

The story generated even more attention after authorities released their findings.

One related topic received more than 68 million views, while several others received one to six million views each.

"Going to a drinks gathering does not mean consenting to be harmed, and drinking alcohol does not mean voluntarily consenting to abuse," one comment on Weibo read.

Many of the social media conversations have also talked about what is known as China's "drinking table culture" - especially because of reports that the woman was asked to drink heavily before allegedly being taken to the karaoke lounge.

"What is the rationale behind having women accompany men in drinking? Hopefully this practice can be eliminated," another comment said.

A comment piece in China Women's News said just dealing with the individuals involved would not be enough.

It said there was a need to define the "boundaries of business interactions through institutional measures, cutting off the grey areas where power becomes entangled with social obligations".

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group