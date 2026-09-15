China tightens travel restrictions for citizens

New rules governing travel to and from China have come into effect, a move that observers say will further tighten the government's control over its citizens.

Citizens deemed to have "harmed" China's national security or interests while overseas can also be barred from leaving China for up to three years after they return, while those who violate technological import and export regulations may also be banned from leaving.

Chinese authorities say the rules are to "safeguard national sovereignty and security" and deny that they restrict the travel of "ordinary citizens".

But critics say the new rules could further boost Beijing's ability to exert pressure on its nationals' activities abroad.

"This is another tool designed to control what Chinese citizens do and say overseas," Professor Tom Kellogg, Executive Director of the Centre for Asian Law at Georgetown University, told BBC Chinese.

"In some cases, in order to prevent individuals from criticising the Chinese government overseas or to punish their rights advocacy activities, state security authorities directly refuse to issue passports," Kellogg adds.

According to the rules taking effect on Tuesday, Chinese citizens may be prohibited from leaving the country if they violate technology import and export regulations that "may endanger national industrial or technological security".

Piyao, a Chinese government "rumour-refuting" platform, posted a statement last week saying the new rules "do not restrict the travel of ordinary citizens, but rather serve as a preventative measure against high-risk destinations and individuals with unusual travel patterns".

The regulations were issued to address "problems" such as people being deceived into leaving the country or engaging in illegal gambling and scam activities abroad, the statement said.

But some Chinese nationals have reported facing murky travel restrictions for years.

One 26-year-old Chinese citizen, who wished to be identified only as Pipi, told BBC Chinese that his passport application in 2023 was rejected and he believes it was because he attended the massive pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong in 2019.

According to Pipi, he was interviewed by Hong Kong media outlets during the protests. When he returned to mainland China, he was questioned by state security police.

He said one immigration official told him that he could not get a passport "because of the Hong Kong issue" – but this was not confirmed in writing to him.

"If they have given me an official document, I could apply for administrative reconsideration. But all they said was one sentence: 'You can't go,'" Pipi said.

Pipi said he did not dare to escalate the matter, fearing he would "end up in prison".

"I'm just an ordinary person, right? I'm a young man, and I haven't done anything bad," he said.

"I don't know whether I'll ever be able to leave [China]."

Pipi said he was questioned by state security police after attending 2019 protests in Hong Kong

According to publicly available information, Chinese citizens currently cannot check whether they are subject to exit controls on their own.

Unless official written or verbal notification is issued, people generally only discover they are restricted from leaving when applying for documents or attempting to depart.

Under China's Administrative Licensing Law, when an administrative authority decides not to grant an administrative licence, it should explain the reasons in writing. But some people interviewed by the BBC said this requirement is not enforced.

China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and immigration authorities did not respond to enquiries from BBC Chinese.

Chinese authorities have drastically tightened exit bans on their citizens in recent years, according to data provided to the BBC by the rights group Safeguard Defenders.

While China's supreme court database showed only 89 records mentioning exit bans in 2016, a figure that rose to 188,760 by last year.

The percentage of civil verdicts involving exit bans surged more than 30-fold between 2019 and 2025, from around 0.23% to 7.3%. The actual volume of such cases are believed to be even higher, owing to an increasing number of withheld judgments.

Some in China, including civil servants and employees at state-owned enterprises, face travel restrictions

Under the new rules taking effect on Tuesday, border officials are now also required to advise Chinese nationals against travelling to countries and regions deemed "high-risk".

But prior to this, some in China – ranging from civil servants and state-owned enterprise employees to ordinary citizens – already faced restrictions from going to certain countries.

A man identified by his pseudonym, Xiao Wang, who works at a state-owned financial institution in Beijing, told BBC Chinese that his fellow employees have long been required to surrender their passports and get approval for overseas travel.

The 32-year-old said managers have verbally reminded staff that "sensitive countries such as Japan are definitely off-limits".

Some of his civil servant friends, even those working in museums, find it "very difficult" to travel abroad and have been told they cannot directly apply for passports because of their jobs, Xiao Wang said.

Kellogg, the legal expert, called the expanding travel restrictions "deeply concerning" and said they reflect a "growing ideological control under Chinese leader Xi Jinping", which is reminiscent of Mao Zedong's era.

China was largely cut off from the world under Mao's decades-long regime, and international travel only became a part of life for Chinese people in the 1990s, after China underwent a series of reforms and opening up.

Today's various travel restrictions, Kellogg said, "bring back memories of that painful era".

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