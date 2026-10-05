Ghana Medical Trust Fund has exceeded expectations in first year – Health Minister

The Ghana Medical Trust Fund (GMTF) has exceeded expectations in its first year of operation and is emerging as a key vehicle for expanding access to specialised healthcare in Ghana, Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh has said.

According to the Minister, the Fund’s performance demonstrates how strategic collaboration between government, healthcare professionals and other stakeholders can help address some of Ghana’s pressing healthcare challenges.

Mr Akandoh made the assessment at a ceremony marking the first anniversary of the GMTF under the theme, “One Year On – An Evening of Reflection.”

The event brought together specialist doctors, medical directors, healthcare professionals and other stakeholders to reflect on the Fund’s journey and achievements during its first year.

“Within just one year, the Fund has exceeded expectations,” the Minister declared.

He commended the management of the GMTF, specialist doctors, medical directors and healthcare professionals for their commitment to the Fund’s mandate.

Mr Akandoh said the progress made by the GMTF represents an important step towards achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC), particularly by helping to remove financial barriers that prevent many Ghanaians from accessing specialised medical care.

He said the Fund was becoming an important instrument through which government was strengthening its response to complex and chronic health conditions while improving access to specialised treatment.

The Minister said the Fund’s achievements in its first year also highlighted the importance of bringing key actors in the health sector together to develop practical solutions to healthcare challenges.

He, however, urged medical experts and other stakeholders to maintain honesty, transparency and accountability in their engagements with government.

This, he said, would help ensure that resources and interventions provided through the Fund achieve their intended purpose.

Mr Akandoh also called on medical practitioners to work closely with government and the GMTF to improve health outcomes and ensure that interventions translate into tangible benefits for Ghanaians.

He challenged the management of the Fund to intensify public education and make the GMTF more visible and accessible to citizens.

According to him, it is not enough for interventions to be available. Citizens must also understand what the Fund offers, who qualifies for support, and how to access it.

He said greater public awareness would help ensure that the Fund’s specialised healthcare interventions reach more people who need them.

The Minister further disclosed that government was strengthening the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) as part of broader efforts to make healthcare more accessible, responsive and sustainable.

He said the NHIS, together with complementary interventions such as the GMTF, forms part of government’s wider strategy to remove barriers to quality healthcare and move Ghana closer to achieving Universal Health Coverage.

Mr Akandoh urged stakeholders across the health sector to sustain the collaboration, professionalism and commitment that have characterised the Fund’s first year.

He said the ultimate measure of the GMTF’s success must be its ability to change lives, save lives and ensure that no Ghanaian is denied access to specialised healthcare because of financial constraints.

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