Health Minister charges district directors to take ownership of Free Primary Healthcare initiative

Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh has charged District Directors of Health Services (DDHS) to take ownership of the Free Primary Healthcare (FPHC) policy, stressing that its effective implementation largely depends on what happens at the district and community levels.

Speaking at the 33rd Annual Conference of the District Directors of Health Services Group Ghana, held under the theme "From Policy to Practice: The DDHS Driving Free Primary Health Care in Ghana,” Mr Akandoh said policy documents, projects, and press conferences alone could not deliver healthcare to people without the health professionals working directly in the communities.

Mr Akandoh further explained that the FPHC policy complements the National Health Insurance Scheme and is designed to strengthen preventive, promotive, and curative healthcare at CHPS compounds, health centres and polyclinics.

He urged the district directors to understand and effectively communicate the FPHC policy, describing them as the “soldiers on the ground” responsible for translating government policies into practical healthcare services.

The conference seeks to highlight the critical role of district directors of health services in translating the government's health policies into practical services at the community level.

It also aims to strengthen district-level leadership and ownership to ensure the FPHC policy delivers accessible, quality, and equitable healthcare to people across Ghana.

The team presented a smock to the Health Minister.

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