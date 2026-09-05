Health | National

Health Minister to brief media on Free Primary Healthcare programme on Monday

Source: Deborah Quarcoo  
  5 September 2026 3:51pm
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The Minister of Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, is scheduled to engage the media on Monday, September 7, 2026, around 9 a.m. to provide an update on the implementation of the Free Primary Healthcare Programme.

The engagement, scheduled to take place at the Ministry of Health, is expected to provide an opportunity for the Minister to brief the public on progress made since the programme was introduced and outline developments in its implementation.

The Free Primary Healthcare Programme Ghana's Free Primary Healthcare (FPHC) programme is a national initiative launched in April 2026 by President John Dramani Mahama to provide free basic medical services at primary health facilities.

The media engagement is expected to shed more light on the programme’s implementation and provide clarity on measures being taken to strengthen primary healthcare delivery.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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