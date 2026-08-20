Africa must deepen health cooperation to contain Ebola outbreaks—Health Minister

Source: Emma Ankrah  
  20 August 2026 6:10pm
Health Minister, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh has called for deeper health cooperation among African countries to strengthen the continent’s ability to prevent and contain disease outbreaks.

He said countries must improve the sharing of information, expertise, and technology to ensure emerging health threats are detected and contained before they spread across borders.

His comments come amid growing concerns over the spread of Ebola in Africa, with the Democratic Republic of Congo accounting for the majority of reported cases and deaths in the latest outbreak.

The Minister said individual countries cannot effectively deal with emerging outbreaks in isolation.

“We do not have to wait until there’s an outbreak before we start putting things together. So there is the need for the region, the sub-region, to get together and to work together and share information, share experiences, and share technology so that we’ll be able to contain or combat outbreaks within the sub-region. So it’s very, very important,” he said.

Mr Akandoh further called for increased investment in local pharmaceutical and medical production across Africa to reduce the continent’s dependence on external sources during health emergencies.

“When there is an outbreak in one country, the other countries must show solidarity and get prepared to prevent an outbreak in the other country,” he said.

He commended the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) for its role in coordinating responses to health emergencies but stressed the need to deepen regional coordination.

According to him, lessons from the COVID-19, Marburg, and Mpox outbreaks demonstrate the importance of early detection, rapid response, and sustained preparedness.

He said stronger regional collaboration would enable African countries to contain outbreaks more effectively and protect populations from the threat of cross-border transmission.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group