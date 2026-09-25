Photos: Democracy Is Not For Sale forum in Savannah region

Audio By Carbonatix
The JoyNews' Democracy Is Not For Sale forum has moved to Damongo in the Savannah Region, bringing together stakeholders and residents to discuss the growing influence of money in Ghana’s democratic process.
The forum focused on concerns surrounding vote-buying, electoral inducements and the increasing monetisation of politics, with speakers highlighting the need to protect the integrity of Ghana’s elections and ensure that citizens’ choices are not determined by financial or material incentives.
The Damongo engagement forms part of efforts to deepen public conversation on the value of Ghana’s democracy and encourage citizens to protect their right to make independent choices at the ballot box.
The forum also examined how excessive monetisation of elections could have consequences for political representation and national development.
Adomonline’s photojournalist, Joseph Odotei, captured the photos.
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