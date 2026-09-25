Chamber of Mines extends support to Akropong, Mampong Special Schools

The Ghana Chamber of Mines has donated 61 bags of 25kg rice to two special schools in the Eastern Region as part of its corporate social investment programme.

The Akropong School for the Blind received 31 bags, while the Demonstration School for the Deaf at Mampong received 30 bags.

The donation is aimed at supporting the schools in meeting some of their basic needs and improving the welfare of their students.

Speaking during the presentation, the Director of Analysis, Research, and Finance at the Ghana Chamber of Mines, Christopher Opoku Nyarko, said the organisation was committed to supporting institutions that serve vulnerable groups.

“The Ghana Chamber of Mines is committed to responsible mining. We have been supporting you since last year, and we are pleased to be here again today,” he noted.

He assured the schools that the relationship would continue, saying the Chamber would make further visits and provide support where possible.

“It is not going to end here. We will continue to come and visit you and support you,” he assured.

Mr. Nyarko also urged the students to take their education seriously and develop themselves into responsible members of society.

“We want you to become responsible adults and realise your full potential,” he told the students.

He further encouraged other corporate organisations to include institutions such as the two schools in their community support programmes.

Previous support

The donation builds on earlier assistance provided by the Chamber to the Akropong School for the Blind. The organisation supported the school last year with funding towards the painting of some of its facilities, including the assembly hall.

The Headmistress of the school, Veronica Dery, said the continued partnership had made a positive difference.

“Our assembly hall is so beautiful now because they gave us some money to help in painting our assembly hall. Today, again, they are here to help us,” she said.

Mrs. Dery expressed appreciation for the support and hoped the partnership would continue.

“We are so grateful and we wish and pray that this friendship we started a year ago will continue,” she added.

Deaf School Needs Better Facilities

The Assistant Headmistress for the Mampong Demonstration School for the Deaf, Mabel Ofosu, thanked the Chamber for the donation and acknowledged that it came at an important time, particularly as the new academic term had just begun.

“School has just reopened and we need this. We need more of this,” she said.

She appealed to the Chamber and other organisations to maintain their support for the school.

“Thirty bags of 25kg rice is not a joke. It is a significant gesture. It is a demonstration of your love and concern for the school, and we are truly grateful for this support,” she said.

Mrs Ofosu said the support would help the school provide for its students while also encouraging staff to continue their work.

She expressed hope that the partnership would lead to further assistance for the school, particularly in addressing its infrastructure needs.

The Demonstration School has a student population of about 530 and is facing infrastructure challenges.

The school currently uses its dining hall as an assembly hall because it does not have a dedicated facility for assemblies. However, the dining hall is not disability-friendly and does not adequately meet the needs of the students.

The school is therefore seeking support to construct a proper, disability-friendly assembly hall.

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